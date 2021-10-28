37% of unvaccinated workers would likely leave job if vaccination or testing is required, poll finds

While employers risk losing some employees if they require COVID-19 vaccination with a test-out option, many workers would comply one way or another, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey published Oct. 28.

The survey, conducted Oct. 14-24, is based on responses from a nationally representative sample of 1,519 adults.

More than a third of unvaccinated workers (37 percent) said they would leave their job if their employer required vaccination or weekly testing, a share that rises to 72 percent (9 percent of all adults) if the employer did not offer the weekly testing option. Another 11 percent of unvaccinated workers said they would likely to get the vaccine if their employer required vaccination or weekly testing, and 46 percent said they would choose weekly testing. This represents 1 percent of all adults who would get vaccinated if faced with an employer mandate and 5 percent who said they would leave their job.

If their employer did not offer a test-out option, 17 percent of unvaccinated workers said they would get the vaccine, according to the poll. Fifty-nine percent of unvaccinated workers said they would likely apply for an exemption if their employer implemented a vaccination requirement.

Access the full survey findings here.