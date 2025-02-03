3 in 5 healthcare workers skeptical of AI's role in career growth: Survey

Healthcare workers were the least likely to agree that artificial intelligence skills are necessary for career advancement, according to a Jan. 30 LinkedIn News post.

About half of U.S. workers said they believe gaining AI skills will help them get ahead, according to the Sept. 21-Dec. 13 survey of 12,698 U.S. LinkedIn members.

Product management professionals were the most likely to see AI as essential for career progression, with 83% agreeing. The U.S. average across industries was 52%.

Some professionals within roles at hospitals and health systems were more confident in AI's effect on their personal career progression, including marketing (68%) and information technology and human resources (both at 61%).

Among healthcare services professionals, 41% said they believe AI skills will help them advance.