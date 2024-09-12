3 health systems see workforce gains in partnerships

Health system partnerships with educational institutions have helped ease the burdens of workforce shortages and allowed students to gain hands-on experience and class credit.

Becker's recently reported on three systems who are collaborating with healthcare students to boost its workforce, both to address current shortages and to create a stronger pipeline for the future.

1. Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care

MU Health Care's three-year, $800,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development will be used to train 300 students as nurse assistants. The first cohort of students in the Unlicensed Assistive Personnel course worked 5,000 hours in University Hospital during fall 2023.

After completing their clinical hours and coursework, students are able to take an exam to earn a certified nursing assistant certificate.

2. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System

Memorial Hermann opened the Health Education and Learning High School in August, which offers specialized healthcare classes, work-based learning and opportunities to earn certificates.

Students can shadow healthcare roles in their first two years and can receive paid healthcare internships in 11th grade. Immediately following graduation, students can be hired at Memorial Hermann.

3. Cleveland Clinic

A $13 million gift will fund the Howley ASPIRE Pathways program, a 12-week enrichment program for high school students to learn about careers in respiratory therapy, sterile processing and surgical technology.

Some students can work as part-time caregivers at Cleveland Clinic during the program, and those who are interested in sterile processing can receive certification and hands-on training.