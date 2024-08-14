Cleveland Clinic gets $13M gift to support job pathways program

Cleveland Clinic has received a $13 million gift from The Howley Foundation for a program that enables high school students to explore careers in respiratory therapy, surgical technology and sterile processing.

The gift supports The Howley ASPIRE Pathways program — a collaboration between the foundation and health system — through 2036 and is estimated to allow 380 future students to participate in the program, according to an Aug. 13 news release.

The 12-week enrichment program allows high school juniors to learn about three in-demand healthcare careers. As seniors, participants choose one field to concentrate on and, upon graduation, are given the opportunity to earn scholarships at a local community college or university, depending on the job they're interested in. Those who pursue sterile processing receive on-the-job training and certification from Cleveland Clinic.

As part of the program, students may work as part-time caregivers at Cleveland Clinic while they complete their education in their chosen field.