25 New York hospitals have been cited for staffing violations

To date, 25 hospitals have received citations or violations of New York state's clinical staffing law.

Erin Clary, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health, provided the number to Becker's but declined to comment further.

"There are 25 hospitals each with a separate statement of deficiencies," Ms. Clary said. "As these citations may be the subject of an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time."

The 25 hospitals cited is an increase from the 18 cited as of March 15.

The citations follow the state health department's adoption last June of a proposed regulation requiring hospitals to assign at least one nurse for every two patients in critical care units.It is part of a state law signed in 2021 mandating hospitals establish clinical staffing committees.

As part of the law, hospitals are required to establish clinical staffing committees to create and submit minimum staffing plans to the state's health department.

Meanwhile, the Communications Workers of America District 1, which represents 145,000 workers in 200 CWA local unions in New York, New Jersey, New England and Eastern Canada, has filed thousands of complaints against New York health systems — raised under hospitals' clinical staffing plans filed with the New York Department of Health.

Hospitals' staffing plans, which were posted in July 2022, are available here.