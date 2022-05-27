'There has to be more money available to keep this ship afloat': New York hospital CFO pleads for support

Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System saw nearly $7 million in losses through April 30, the Livingston County News reported May 26.

Interim CFO Merlyn Knapp told the health system's board members that additional funds from the county are needed, according to the report.

Mr. Knapp said if the health system does nothing, problems will worsen in August when operations funds would likely go into the negative, according to the report. From there, the health system could face a deficit of more than $3 million by the end of the year.

Mr. Knapp said although there is about $2 million of county funds available, that money would only delay the deficit until September.

"That's still not enough to meet payroll and accounts payable," Mr. Knapp said, according to Livingston County News. "There has to be more money available to keep this ship afloat."

"My expectation would be between now and the end of the year we get the $2 million for June and July, and we get $5 million — maybe more — to get us through the end of the year," Mr. Knapp said, according to the report. "A lot of that depends on how the cash is planned and used over the next five, six months. This is not a wait until tomorrow to make a decision. This is a decision that all of your employees are paid on time, and all your major vendors."