New York hospital to reduce rehab beds, affecting 22 employees

Buffalo (N.Y.) General Medical Center, part of Buffalo-based Kaleida Health, will reduce beds in its medical rehabilitation unit as part of the system’s broader $200 million strategic plan launched in 2025. The reduction will impact 22 full- and part-time employees.

The plan aims to strengthen the health system’s long-term sustainability, expand services and access and improve patient care.

The hospital’s MRU beds will be reduced from 34 to 16 later in 2026, pending approval from the New York State Department of Health, according to a statement the system shared with Becker’s.

“The remaining 18 beds from the MRU will be repurposed to much-needed inpatient capacity,” the statement said. “Patients who require MRU-level care beyond the remaining 16 beds have access to several other MRUs within the community, ensuring continuity of care.”

Kaleida Health is working with the impacted employees to find other open positions within the system.