MultiCare hospital moves to replace striking workers

MultiCare Yakima (Wash.) Memorial Hospital has begun posting positions to replace Teamsters Local 760 members who have been on strike for more than a month, according to NBC affiliate KNDO and CBS affiliate KIMA.

In a statement shared with KNDO and KIMA, the hospital said it has “begun posting positions in departments that have the most critical needs.” It added that technicians who have chosen to continue working during the strike will not be affected by the postings.

Members of Teamsters Local 760 began striking Jan. 17. The union represents 168 technical employees at the Yakima facility, including workers in surgery, radiology, MRI, pharmacy and laboratory departments, according to KNDO. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare, the hospital’s parent organization, operates 13 hospitals and employs about 20,000 workers.

Rick Salinas of Teamsters Local 760 told KIMA the decision was “not well taken” by striking workers.

“It was received more by these employees as a threat of their employer,” Mr. Salinas said. “I can say that they are mostly disappointed in their actions and they continue to want to be out here for what they believe in, for what they feel is needed in terms of what their job protections are within the workplace.”

According to KNDO, union security, 401(k) plans and retirement security remain central issues in negotiations. Mr. Salinas also told the publication the sides last met earlier in the week, but no progress was made.

Union members in January voted to authorize a strike. The union and management have been negotiating since February 2025, according to the Yakima Herald-Republic.