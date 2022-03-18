Why the VA wants to make mental telehealth for veterans permanent

The VA wants to make telephone mental healthcare appointments permanent to better serve veterans reluctant to receive in-person care, Military.com reported March 17.

VA facilities can have triggers that could deter some from receiving mental health support, according to the article. These include the presence of military paraphernalia and fellow service members.

Crowded cities can also be a trigger for veterans experiencing PTSD. Some choose to live in more remote, rural areas where VA and mental health facilities are often underresourced.

For those living in cities, heavy traffic and the stress of a tricky commute can also be triggers.

"[Veterans] might feel more comfortable engaging in a telemental health appointment from the comfort of their home, especially if there's a certain level of anxiety or even some PTSD symptoms that could potentially flare up by going to the clinic," Kenneth Marfilius, a former active-duty mental health therapist, told Military.com.