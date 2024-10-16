Why health systems are reducing virtual visits

While 8 in 10 health systems offer the same amount of virtual care as two years ago, the rest either stopped or are providing fewer virtual visits, according to the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions.

Here are the top reasons health systems reduced or discontinued virtual care, according to the consultant's survey of 51 healthcare executives released Oct. 16.

1. Physician and clinician team preferences for using virtual health appear low: 60%

Don't need to take COVID-19 precautions anymore: 60%

3. Interested in virtual care among patients appears low or most patients want to be in-person: 40%

4. Changes to payment incentives or lack of adequate reimbursement to organizations: 30%