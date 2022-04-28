Walmart Health creates virtual diabetes program: 5 things to know

Walmart Health launched a telehealth diabetes program for patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Walmart Health partnered with national telehealth provider MeMD, to launch the Walmart Health Virtual Care Diabetes Program. The program is available as a standalone or as part of a comprehensive medical and behavioral telehealth program, according to an April 28 press release.

Five things to know:

The telehealth platform will merge personalized diabetes education with behavioral health awareness and counseling.



During enrollment, members will meet with a licensed medical provider to discuss patient history, eating habits and more.



The provider will look to identify gaps in care, depression risks and schedule a follow-up visit with a licensed behavioral health therapist to address each area with a focus on mental health management.



Walmart Health collaborated with the American Diabetes Association.

The program was developed for employers and payers to help their employees and members close gaps in diabetes management.

The program launched April 28.