Walmart Health creates virtual diabetes program: 5 things to know

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Walmart Health launched a telehealth diabetes program for patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Walmart Health partnered with national telehealth provider MeMD, to launch the Walmart Health Virtual Care Diabetes Program. The program is available as a standalone or as part of a comprehensive medical and behavioral telehealth program, according to an April 28 press release.
Five things to know:
- The telehealth platform will merge personalized diabetes education with behavioral health awareness and counseling.
- During enrollment, members will meet with a licensed medical provider to discuss patient history, eating habits and more.
- The provider will look to identify gaps in care, depression risks and schedule a follow-up visit with a licensed behavioral health therapist to address each area with a focus on mental health management.
- Walmart Health collaborated with the American Diabetes Association.
- The program was developed for employers and payers to help their employees and members close gaps in diabetes management.
The program launched April 28.