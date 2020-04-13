Vanderbilt University School of Medicine creates online pandemic course, students get involved with telehealth

As medical students take their classes online, Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University School of Medicine is offering a pandemic course, according to Knox News.

Typically, third-year medical students are focused on patient care. However, medical students are unable to work in hospitals. To continue treating patients, students have volunteered to consult patients virtually.

Some medical students are running COVID-19 hotlines to answer questions, while others are organizing babysitters for healthcare workers.

"A lot of our students just want to be doing something useful to help," said Catie Havemann, a third-year medical student at Vanderbilt, to Knox News. "If it was possible right now, I would still be working in the hospital because I think we have a commitment to our patients and our community."

