UAMS to offer 24/7 telehealth services for urgent care patients, chancellor says

University of Arkansas Medical Sciences in Little Rock is planning to make telehealth services available 24/7 to urgent care patients by spring, according to a Jan. 20 Talk Business & Politics report.

The UAMS network covers 73 of 75 counties in Arkansas, and the health system has launched maternal and spinal digital care initiatives.

"We are committed that by the end of this Spring, you will be able through your cellular phone to access a UAMS healthcare provider 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for any urgent care issue that you have as long as you've got one foot in the state of Arkansas," said Cam Patterson, MD, UAMS chancellor.

In addition to telehealth, UAMS also plans to increase its use of artificial intelligence technology across the hospital for scheduling and procedure predictions, among other areas.

