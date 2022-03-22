Toolkit released to help healthcare providers prepare for mental health hotline

HSS' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration released a toolkit to help healthcare providers prepare for the July 16 launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, according to a March 16 America Hospital Association news release.

SAMHSA said on its 988 website that the toolkit is designed to facilitate partner efforts for collaborative and aligned communication planning.

The toolkit includes key messages about the upcoming 988 launch, which addresses the need and vision for the 988 hotline.

It also features an FAQ section with more than 40 questions about the hotline. The information provided includes the languages in which services will be available to how 988 is being funded.

The current 1-800-273-8255 National Suicide Prevention Hotline number will still be in use after the 988 number goes live. Either number will get people to the same services, according to the FAQ page.