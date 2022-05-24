The changing landscape of telehealth: 4 federal legislative developments

Federal lawmakers have introduced four bills that look to update, continue, renew and expand telehealth access for patients and providers.
Below are recent federal developments for policy, regulatory and legal changes related to telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to JD Supra:
- HHS' $16.3 million for Title X family planning program: On May 10, HHS announced it will release $16.3 million in grants for family planning groups to expand telehealth services and infrastructure. The funds will be made available through the American Rescue Plan and will be awarded to 31 Title X family planning programs and facilities.
- Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act: The bill, introduced May 6, would provide grants to schools and emergency departments to scale up or expand pediatric mental health telehealth access.
- Women's Health Protection Act: Introduced May 4, this bill would protect a provider's ability to provide abortion services via telehealth.
- Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act: This bill, introduced April 26, would extend telehealth flexibilities enabled by Medicare for two years following the COVID-19 pandemic.