HHS releases $16M to expand telehealth for family planning groups

HHS announced it will release $16.3 million in grants for family planning groups to expand their telehealth services and infrastructure.

The funds will be made available through the American Rescue Plan and will be awarded to 31 Title X family planning programs and facilities. The grants will last for 12 months and be made available on May 15.

"Expanding telehealth at our nation's Title X family planning clinics will help ensure all women and families have equitable access to this essential care," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the May 10 press release. "Across the nation we are seeing attacks on sexual and reproductive health care services, and through these funds and other HHS efforts we can ensure that we’re able to provide this care that so many across the country need."

The grants aim to help family planning groups expand their telehealth services and increase community access to family planning services.