The 23 health systems pushing Congress to act on virtual care

Twenty-three health systems were among the signers of a letter to Congress in February pushing lawmakers to extend virtual care flexibilities by the end of the year.

The letter, addressed to U.S. House and Senate leaders, asks Congress to act to make telehealth reimbursement rules adopted during the pandemic permanent.

The more than 200 organizations, which also included healthcare industry associations and digital health and tech companies such as Amazon, said cementing the reimbursement policy will ensure patients can continue to see providers they interact with virtually, strengthen the healthcare workforce, and allow providers of all sizes and geographies to continue to invest in virtual tools and infrastructure.

The health systems that signed the Feb. 22 letter were:

Ascension (St. Louis)

Billings (Mont.) Clinic

BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

Columbia University Irving Medical Center (New York City)

Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.)

Evanston (Wyo.) Regional Hospital Sleep Disorders Center

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

IU Health (Indianapolis)

Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health

Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.)

Nemours Children's Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)

SSM Health (St. Louis)

St. John's Health (Jackson, Wyo.)

Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

UnityPoint Health (West Des Moines, Iowa)

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

UVA Health (Charlottesville, Va.)

UW Medicine (Seattle)