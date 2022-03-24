The 13 telehealth platforms physicians use the most

Listen
Telephone and Zoom are the two telehealth platforms physicians use the most, according to survey results released March 23 by the American Medical Association.
Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, the AMA presented 1,657 physicians with a list of telehealth platforms and asked them to identify which ones they have used. Here are those platforms, along with the number of physicians who use them:
- Audio-only telephone visits (723)
- Zoom (600)
- Doximity Video (439)
- EHR telehealth module or tools (433)
- Doxy.me (344)
- Telehealth vendor (340)
- FaceTime (269)
- Patient Portal (234)
- Microsoft Teams (92)
- Texting (89)
- Skype (48)
- Remote patient monitoring tools (46)
- Asynchronous messaging app (30)