Teladoc sued due to robocalls

Two individuals have filed a lawsuit against Teladoc, alleging the company engaged a third party to sell insurance products to customers without their consent.



April Hale and Len Cline filed suit on July 8 in the Southern District of New York after receiving multiple unsolicited robocalls, attempting to sell its $29.99 membership package. Teladoc contracted with Health Insurance Innovations to place the calls, which the defendants claim violates the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Both companies would share in the profit from sales, according to the lawsuit.



Ms. Hale alleges she received more than 25 robocalls from the companies, even though her mobile phone is registered on the National Do Not Call registry. She denied giving the company consent to call her and opted out from receiving calls on multiple occasions.



Mr. Cline also said he received at least eight robocalls on his mobile phone, which is also on the DNC registry.



The plaintiffs seek injunctive relief from the calls and statutory damages. The plaintiffs are also seeking an order that would require Teladoc to surrender profits gained from the scheme.



Teladoc told Becker's it does not comment on ongoing litigation.



