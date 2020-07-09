Most physicians predict fewer than 10% of their visits will be virtual by next year

Physicians across primary care, behavioral health and medical and surgical specialties are anticipating only a slight shift to virtual care over the next 12 months, according to a recent Sage Growth Partners report.

For its Exploring Physicians' Perspectives on how COVID-19 Changes Care report, Sage Growth Partners surveyed 4,380 physicians between May 28 and June 3 about their predictions for their practices post pandemic.

At the time of the survey, almost two-thirds of primary care, behavioral health and medical specialty physicians said they are providing telehealth services, compared to 24 percent of surgical specialties.

Here's how the physicians responded when asked what percentage of all their visits they expect to be virtual in the next 12 months. Responses are listed by physician group.

Less than 10 percent

Medical: 88 percent

Surgical: 97 percent

Primary care: 79 percent

Behavioral: 73 percent

Eleven percent to 30 percent

Medical: 10 percent

Surgical: 3 percent

Primary care: 20 percent

Behavioral: 20 percent

Thirty-one percent to 50 percent

Medical: 1 percent

Surgical: 0 percent

Primary care: 1 percent

Behavioral: 3 percent

Fifty-one percent to 90 percent

Medical: 0 percent

Surgical: 0 percent

Primary care: 0 percent

Behavioral: 3 percent

