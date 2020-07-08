FCC awards nearly $11M to 25 healthcare providers for telehealth program's final funding round

The Federal Communications Commission approved the 14th and final wave of COVID-19 telehealth program applications July 8, granting another $10.73 million to 25 healthcare providers.

The COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, encourages healthcare providers to apply for up to $1 million to support telehealth expansion during the pandemic.

The FCC approved 13 previous batches of applicants beginning April 16. The agency approved a total of 539 applications, providing $200 million in funding to healthcare providers in 47 states plus Washington, D.C., and Guam.

Here are the healthcare providers granted funding July 8:

Alivio Medical Center (Chicago) received $510,190 for laptops, tablets, video monitors, network upgrades, monitoring equipment and a remote monitoring platform to reduce the amount of in-person care conducted in its facilities.



AltaPointe Health Systems (Mobile, Ala.) received $842,637 for telemedicine carts, tablets, laptops, monitoring equipment, a remote monitoring platform, network upgrades, a telehealth platform and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its telehealth capabilities.



California Telehealth Network (Sacramento) received $1 million for laptops, smartphones, mobile hot spots, a videoconferencing software license and monitoring equipment to improve and expand its telehealth program.



Cambridge (Mass.) Hospital received $535,172 for tablets, telemedicine carts, monitoring devices, computers, and telecommunications equipment and software to limit in-person care.



Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center received $781,964 for monitoring equipment, a remote monitoring platform, network upgrades and a telehealth platform to improve its telehealth capabilities and develop a telehealth service in which specialists can connect to other hospitals to provide better treatment.



CHI St. Alexius Health (Dickinson, N.D.) received $124,053 for telemedicine carts, tablets, monitoring equipment and a remote monitoring platform to improve its telehealth capacity.



Community Health Centers on Benton (Corvallis, Ore.) received $146,390 for laptops, monitoring equipment and a subscription to a remote specialist consultation service to provide remote preventive care, screenings and treatment.



Community Medical Wellness Centers (Long Beach, Calif.) received $164,474 for a telehealth platform, laptops, network upgrades, smartphones, tablets and telecommunications equipment and software to expand its telehealth capacity.



Comprehensive Community Health Centers (Glendale, Calif.) received $298,659 for computers, network upgrades and a telehealth platform to expand its telehealth program.



Comprehensive Mental Health Center (Tacoma, Wash.) received $269,104 for laptops, a videoconferencing license and network upgrades to increase its remote mental health service offerings.



Crook County Medical Services District (Sundance, Wyo.) received $240,428 for monitoring equipment, laptops and telecommunications equipment and software to improve its telehealth program.



Family Centers Health Care (Greenwich, Conn.) received $338,909 for laptops and a telehealth platform to provide remote care for patients living in public housing communities and surrounding neighborhoods.



Guam Community Health Center (Dededo, Guam) received $321,244 for tablets, smartphones, mobile voice minutes and a telehealth application to provide remote diagnosis, consultations and treatment.



Medstar Health (Hyattsville, Md.) received $976,679 for tablets, telemedicine carts, computers, telecommunications equipment, a remote monitoring platform and a care management platform to establish a single, integrated telehealth program.



MultiCare Medical Associates (Tacoma, Wash.) received $333,781 for telemedicine carts, tablets, monitoring equipment, and telecommunications equipment and software to reduce its need for in-person care.



NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (Cortland Manor) received $713,611 for telemedicine carts, tablets and a telehealth platform to create a virtual intensive care unit and reduce in-person care.



North Mississippi Medical Center (Tupelo) received $883,702 for a telehealth platform, tablets, telemedicine carts, telecommunications equipment, monitoring equipment and a remote monitoring platform to increase its telehealth capabilities.



North Penn Comprehensive Health (Mansfield, Pa.) received $102,584 for laptops, telecommunications equipment, tablets and network upgrades to expand its telehealth capacity.



OCHIN (Portland, Ore.) received $1 million for laptops, smartphones, mobile hot spots, monitoring equipment and telecommunications software to expand its telehealth program.



Recovery Consultants of Atlanta (Decatur, Ga.) received $26,733 for mobile hot spots, smartphones, laptops and a telehealth platform to provide remote medical and behavioral health services.



Spanish Peaks Behavioral Health Centers (Pueblo, Colo.), received $55,380 for laptops, tablets, smartphones and telecommunications equipment and software licenses to scale up its telehealth capabilities.



St. Luke's Hospital (Duluth, Minn.) received $299,118 for tablets, a telehealth platform, smartphones, monitoring equipment and a remote monitoring platform to increase its remote care offerings.



Texas A&M Health Family Clinic (Bryan) received $110,295 for tablets, mobile hot spots and monitoring equipment to establish a telehealth program centered on diabetes patients.



Thundermist Health Center (Warwick, R.I.) received $128,347 for a telehealth platform, computers and telecommunications equipment upgrades to scale up its telehealth capacity.



Westside Family Healthcare (Wilmington, Del.), received $524,062 for a telehealth platform, monitoring equipment, tablets, laptops and telecommunications equipment to improve its telehealth capabilities.

