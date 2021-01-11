Teladoc rolls out digital diabetes management offering

Teladoc Health has tapped Dexcom to provide its members a new diabetes management service that creates reports and digital visualizations of health information, the companies announced Jan. 11.



The companies will launch a pilot of the service for members with Type 2 diabetes through 2021, they said.



"We are excited to announce the next phase of our relationship with Teladoc Health, along with launching a commercial pilot demonstrating how Dexcom's leading [continuous glucose monitoring] combined with Teladoc Health's data science capabilities enhance the diabetes management experience," said Matt Dolan, senior vice president and general manager of new markets for Dexcom.



More articles on telehealth:

Viewpoint: How clinicians should address patient telehealth concerns fueled by the pandemic

FCC gets $250M to relaunch COVID-19 telehealth program, seeks public input

Physician viewpoint: 5 tips to help patients maximize telehealth benefits

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.