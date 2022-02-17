Patient attitudes about telehealth care quality jump 15% in 1 year, study shows

The share of patients who believe telehealth provides the same or better quality of care compared with in-person visits is increasing, according to the "State of Telemedicine" report released Feb. 16 by health IT and telehealth networking platform Doximity.

In November, Doximity surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults, half of whom had a chronic illness, about their telehealth attitudes and experiences. The company conducted a similar survey in July 2020 and compared the year-over-year response differences.

The share of patients who reported that telehealth provides the same or better quality of care compared with in-person visits rose from 40 percent in 2020 to 55 percent in 2021. It rose from 28 percent to 47 percent among patients without a chronic illness and from 53 percent to 63 percent among patients with a chronic illness.

More than 73 percent of respondents said they planned to receive some or all of their care through telehealth after the pandemic.