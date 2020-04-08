OSU Wexner Medical Center coverts 40 exam rooms into telehealth stations, updates 500 computers

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has bolstered its telehealth capabilities to meet patient needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After performing more than 28,000 telehealth visits since mid-March, the academic medical center has converted 40 private exam rooms and offices into telehealth stations. Additionally, Wexner Medical Center has deployed more than 200 cameras, updated more than 500 computers and established more than 2,000 accounts in Updox, a telehealth platform.

"We want to make sure only the patients who truly must be seen in person come to our clinical buildings," said David Cohn, MD, chief medical officer for the James Cancer Hospital of Wexner Medical Center. "Our patients with cancer are already at a risk for infection as a result of their cancer or cancer treatment, so we are being especially vigilant about putting protections in place to maintain their health and wellness."

Patients don't have to have a MyChart account to request a telehealth appointment. Wexner Medical Center has video visits, e-visits and telephone visits available.

