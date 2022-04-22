Northwell Health expands virtual care with Teladoc

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health partnered with Teladoc to expand its virtual care offerings.

Teladoc Health's virtual care platform will be implemented at 20 of Northwell Health's hospitals, with plans to expand to additional affiliates in the future, according to an April 22 press release.

"Northwell Health is driving to improve access to quality health care and to provide wellness support for our communities," said Martin Doerfler, MD, associate chief medical officer and senior vice president of clinical strategy and development at Northwell. "This relationship with Teladoc Health will allow us to optimize our direct-to-consumer telehealth programs to provide the highest quality care and access for all; just as we want and expect for ourselves."

Northwell's decision to collaborate with Teladoc was influenced by innovation and the organization's growing relationship with Microsoft.

On July 14, Teladoc Health announced the combination of its Solo platform and Microsoft Teams, allowing users to conduct telehealth visits without having to leave the Teams environment.

Northwell Health said the new technology will help clinicians deliver care virtually, while simultaneously freeing them of administrative tasks.