Most patients still prefer in-person visits over telehealth, study shows

Most Americans view telehealth as playing a role in the future of medical care. However, the majority still prefer an in-person visit over a virtual one, according to a study published Dec. 1 in JAMA Network Open.
The research team surveyed 2,080 adults between March 8 and March 19. Here are four key findings:
- The study found patients who preferred virtual visits were more sensitive to out-of-pocket cost than patients who preferred in-person visits.
- When out-of-pocket cost was not a factor, 53 percent of respondents preferred an in-person visit, 20.9 percent preferred a video visit and 26.2 percent did not have a preference.
- Forty-five percent of respondents reported having attended one or more virtual visits since March 2020. Just 2.3 percent of this group said they would be unwilling to use telehealth again.
- Among respondents who have attended a virtual visit since March 2020, 31.4 percent preferred a video visit to an in-person visit. Among respondents with no previous virtual visits, just 12.2 percent preferred a video visit.