Milwaukee VA conducts nearly 1,500 virtual appointments in program's 1st year

The Milwaukee Veterans Administration medical center has completed almost 1,500 virtual medical appointments over the past year, thanks to its free telehealth service, according to a Jan. 22 WITI report.

"'Our statistics are that if we can get veterans to engage in care, their risk for suicide alone will reduce dramatically," said Michael McBride, MD, a psychiatrist at the Milwaukee VA medical center.

Since rolling out the free telehealth service in 2019, several hundred patients at the Milwaukee VA have participated in virtual appointments, according to the report.

The telehealth tool allows patients to use video conferencing technology for their medical appointments, which eliminates the need to travel to VA for in-person care.

