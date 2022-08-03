Los Angeles hospitals launch telestroke program

Los Angeles-based hospital CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has launched a telestroke program in collaboration with the University of Southern California's Keck Medicine.

The program allows clinicians at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center to consult remotely with stroke specialists and neurologists at USC's Keck Medicine. The telehealth platform will be available for clinicians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to a Aug. 2 news release from CHA Hollywood Presbyterian.

"Working with Keck Medicine of USC stroke neurologists allows our stroke patients to benefit from the real-time expertise of experts with one of the leading programs in the country," said Marco Hernandez, MD, medical director of CHA Hollywood Presbyterian's emergency department. "This will allow patients to receive optimal therapy for their condition — whether it be conservative therapy, clot-busting drugs, such as TPA, or transfer to a comprehensive stroke center for neuro-interventional care."