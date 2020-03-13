Livongo, Doctor on Demand & more release 16 core principles for virtual care

The Consumer Technology Association unveiled on March 12 a set of recommendations for efficient and effective use of virtual care tools, addressing issues of consumer engagement, care quality, data privacy and more.

The "Guiding Principles on Virtual Care" were developed by several virtual care companies affiliated with CTA, including Livongo, Doctor on Demand, Validic and 98point6.

Though the recommendations were not initially created with the current COVID-19 pandemic in mind, CTA pointed out in its March 12 announcement that the fast-spreading and highly contagious illness is proving the immediate and crucial need for effective telehealth, remote monitoring and patient communication tools.

Among the 16 core principles are:

Design the virtual care tool to allow for universal access

If a virtual care tool addresses a specific condition subject to a known standard of care, then the virtual care tool should be used consistent with or as an enhancement of the standard of care

A virtual care tool should not interrupt or inhibit appropriate patient engagement within a total care plan and, where possible, should promote continuity of care

Virtual care tools should not facilitate inappropriate prescribing and/or dispensing practices

Virtual care tool developers should ensure that use of the virtual care tool complies with applicable federal and state privacy and security laws

View the full set of principles here.

