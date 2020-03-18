Lack of telehealth guidelines causes confusion among physicians

As the federal government has issued waivers on telehealth restrictions, physicians and telehealth providers have become more confused about the guidelines they should follow, according to CNBC.

President Donald Trump announced March 17 that his administration would expand Medicare telehealth coverage. Under the expanded coverage, CMS will temporarily pay clinicians to provide telehealth services for beneficiaries.

Physicians, some who are retired, have sought out telehealth providers so they can reach more patients. However, this has led to confusion about where physicians can virtually provide care. In Washington state, officials have started allowing physician volunteers to treat patients even if they are not licensed to practice in the state.

Not all states are allowing these exceptions. The inconsistencies have caused medical providers to look for more information about how they can provide care, with not every question having an answer.

“It’s confusing right now,” Andrea Lee, a healthcare attorney at Honigman, told CNBC. “The federal rules open up Medicare reimbursement around telemedicine, but providers need to be careful before immediately providing services, especially if they’re trying to expand to new states.”

