How Cigna is expanding its telehealth coverage

Cigna has expanded its virtual care coverage since the start of the pandemic, as well as added virtual provider partners such as online mental health care services Ginger and Talkspace.

Nearly a quarter of Cigna customers' medical and behavioral visit claims now come from virtual visits, a Cigna spokesperson told Becker's April 28. Before the pandemic, virtual care made up just over 1 percent of all medical and behavioral professional office visits.

Cigna said it has ensured all providers are reimbursed for virtual care at the same rates as in-person visits, an effort it's continuing through the virtual care reimbursement policy it launched in January. The policy ensures virtual care is covered permanently, giving Cigna customers continued access to their physicians in a virtual setting.

The policy also allows customers to select a new provider and be seen virtually for new patient visits without requiring any benefit plan changes, as virtual care coverage will be maintained throughout Cigna's existing network of physicians.

Additionally, Evernorth, Cigna’s health services business, completed its acquisition of telehealth company MDLive April 19. The acquisition will allow Cigna to expand its virtual service offerings for primary care, chronic care and behavioral care.

