DEA moves to extend telehealth prescribing flexibilities: 7 notes

The Drug Enforcement Administration is signaling that it will extend flexibilities, enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, that allows healthcare providers to prescribe specific controlled substances via telehealth, Politico reported Oct. 11.
Seven things to know:
- A new rule called "Third Temporary Extension of COVID-19 Telemedicine Flexibilities for Prescription of Controlled Medications" was sent to the White House for review on Oct. 10.
- According to Politico, it's not yet known how long the extension will last.
- The possible delay means that either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump's administration will have to address the issue.
- This extension would allow healthcare providers to prescribe specific controlled substances via telehealth. This includes stimulant medications for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety medications, and medications for opioid use disorder, among others. Additionally, the extension also removes the requirement for an in-person visit prior to prescribing these controlled substances.
- In October 2023, the DEA extended this flexibility until the end of 2024.
- Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients needed at least one in-person visit to receive controlled substances.
- The news of a potential extension comes after a letter from the American Hospital Association on Oct. 4. In the letter, the organization expressed concern that as the expiration date approaches, the DEA and HHS have yet to establish rules to either extend the current waiver or develop a permanent framework for telemedicine prescribing of controlled substances, as mandated by Congress.