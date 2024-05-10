Baptist Health to expand telehealth use to 700 beds

Little Rock, Ark.-based Baptist Health is expanding the use of telehealth devices to more than 700 bedsides systemwide.

The health system will expand the use of Caregility's telehealth platform in a bid to support bedside caregivers. The devices, which provide virtual clinical resources, aim to support the expansion of virtual nursing, according to a May 9 news release from Caregility.

Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock and Baptist Health-Fort Smith, all based in Arkansas, are among the hospitals getting the virtual care platform in its patient rooms.