Amwell posts $177M net loss for 2021

Amwell reported $252.8 million in revenue during 2021, up 3 percent from $245.3 million in 2020.

Seven things to know about Amwell's financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year in 2021: 

  1. Amwell reported $72.8 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 20.5 percent from $60.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  2. The company reported a $176.8 million net loss for 2021, compared to a $228.6 million net loss in 2020.

  3. Amwell reported a $47.9 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $50.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  4. Total telehealth visits in 2021 was 5.8 million, compared to 5.9 million visits in 2020.

  5. Total telehealth visits in the fourth quarter of 2021 numbered 1.5 million, compared to 1.4 million in the third quarter.

  6. Amwell's total active providers grew to around 91,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from about 80,000 in the third quarter.

  7. Amwell expects its full-year 2022 revenue to be $275 million to $285 million.

