Amwell posts $177M net loss for 2021

Amwell reported $252.8 million in revenue during 2021, up 3 percent from $245.3 million in 2020.
Seven things to know about Amwell's financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year in 2021:
- Amwell reported $72.8 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 20.5 percent from $60.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- The company reported a $176.8 million net loss for 2021, compared to a $228.6 million net loss in 2020.
- Amwell reported a $47.9 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $50.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Total telehealth visits in 2021 was 5.8 million, compared to 5.9 million visits in 2020.
- Total telehealth visits in the fourth quarter of 2021 numbered 1.5 million, compared to 1.4 million in the third quarter.
- Amwell's total active providers grew to around 91,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from about 80,000 in the third quarter.
- Amwell expects its full-year 2022 revenue to be $275 million to $285 million.