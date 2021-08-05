25 hospitals completing the most telehealth visits during the pandemic + what they charge 

University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers in Ann Arbor, Mich., topped the list of hospitals providing telehealth visits during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis from Hospital Pricing Specialists.

The healthcare research firm analyzed more than 250 million Medicare hospital outpatient claims from April 1, 2020, to Dec. 20, 2020, to determine the top 25 hospitals that offered telehealth services during the pandemic.

Among all the hospitals offering telehealth, hospital outpatient clinic visits (CPT G0463) occurred the most, accounting for more than 47 percent of total telehealth claims.

Here are the price and number of telehealth visits among the top 25 hospitals, according to the report.

1. University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Telehealth visits: 57,129

Average price: $123.36

2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Telehealth visits: 38,948

Average price: $151

3. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Telehealth visits: 34,336

Average price: $170.20

4. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)

Telehealth visits: 29,480

Average price: $487.38

5. University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston Campus (Galveston)

Telehealth visits: 27,495

Average price: $119

6. Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)

Telehealth visits: 27,160

Average price: $60.22

7. Strong Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.)

Telehealth visits: 23,085

Average price: $229.48

8. University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)

Telehealth visits: 22,974

Average price: $194.40

9. Yale-New Haven (Conn.) Hospital

Telehealth visits: 21,102

Average price: $151.95

10. Geisinger Medical Center (Danville, Pa.)

Telehealth visits: 19,865

Average price: $145

11. Carilion Roanoke (Va.) Memorial Hospital

Telehealth visits: 18,079

Average price: $20

12. Freeman West (Joplin, Mo.)

Telehealth visits: 18,077

Average price: $222

13. Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center (La Crosse, Wis.)

Telehealth visits: 15,406

Average price: $100

14. VCU Medical Center (Richmond, Va.)

Telehealth visits: 15,220

Average price: $352

15. Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe, Ohio)

Telehealth visits: 14,676

Average price: $108.33

16. Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.)

Telehealth visits: 13,323

Average price: $140.67

17. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

Telehealth visits: 13,316

Average price: $140

18. MetroHealth Medical Center (Cleveland)

Telehealth visits: 13,215

Average price: $200

19. Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola (Fla.)

Telehealth visits: 12,986

Average price: $158.09

20. Unity Health White County Medical Center (Searcy, Ark.)

Telehealth visits: 12,704

Average price: $118

21. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Telehealth visits: 12,672

Average price: $150.17

22. UAB Hospital (Birmingham, Ala.)

Telehealth visits: 12,666

Average price: $317

23. Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (Columbus)

Telehealth visits: 12,469

Average price: $170

24. UHS Binghamton General Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.)

Telehealth visits: 12,040

Average price: $72.40

25. UH Cleveland Medical Center

Telehealth visits: 11,571

Average price: $137.31