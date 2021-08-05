25 hospitals completing the most telehealth visits during the pandemic + what they charge 

University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers in Ann Arbor, Mich., topped the list of hospitals providing telehealth visits during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new analysis from Hospital Pricing Specialists.
The healthcare research firm analyzed more than 250 million Medicare hospital outpatient claims from April 1, 2020, to Dec. 20, 2020, to determine the top 25 hospitals that offered telehealth services during the pandemic.
Among all the hospitals offering telehealth, hospital outpatient clinic visits (CPT G0463) occurred the most, accounting for more than 47 percent of total telehealth claims.
Here are the price and number of telehealth visits among the top 25 hospitals, according to the report.
1. University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
Telehealth visits: 57,129
Average price: $123.36
2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
Telehealth visits: 38,948
Average price: $151
3. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
Telehealth visits: 34,336
Average price: $170.20
4. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)
Telehealth visits: 29,480
Average price: $487.38
5. University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston Campus (Galveston)
Telehealth visits: 27,495
Average price: $119
6. Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit)
Telehealth visits: 27,160
Average price: $60.22
7. Strong Memorial Hospital (Rochester, N.Y.)
Telehealth visits: 23,085
Average price: $229.48
8. University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)
Telehealth visits: 22,974
Average price: $194.40
9. Yale-New Haven (Conn.) Hospital
Telehealth visits: 21,102
Average price: $151.95
10. Geisinger Medical Center (Danville, Pa.)
Telehealth visits: 19,865
Average price: $145
11. Carilion Roanoke (Va.) Memorial Hospital
Telehealth visits: 18,079
Average price: $20
12. Freeman West (Joplin, Mo.)
Telehealth visits: 18,077
Average price: $222
13. Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center (La Crosse, Wis.)
Telehealth visits: 15,406
Average price: $100
14. VCU Medical Center (Richmond, Va.)
Telehealth visits: 15,220
Average price: $352
15. Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe, Ohio)
Telehealth visits: 14,676
Average price: $108.33
16. Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.)
Telehealth visits: 13,323
Average price: $140.67
17. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)
Telehealth visits: 13,316
Average price: $140
18. MetroHealth Medical Center (Cleveland)
Telehealth visits: 13,215
Average price: $200
19. Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola (Fla.)
Telehealth visits: 12,986
Average price: $158.09
20. Unity Health White County Medical Center (Searcy, Ark.)
Telehealth visits: 12,704
Average price: $118
21. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
Telehealth visits: 12,672
Average price: $150.17
22. UAB Hospital (Birmingham, Ala.)
Telehealth visits: 12,666
Average price: $317
23. Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (Columbus)
Telehealth visits: 12,469
Average price: $170
24. UHS Binghamton General Hospital (Binghamton, N.Y.)
Telehealth visits: 12,040
Average price: $72.40
25. UH Cleveland Medical Center
Telehealth visits: 11,571
Average price: $137.31