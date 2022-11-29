Vizient to grab gloves from Ochsner Health's supply company

Ochsner Health's medical supply company, SafeSource Direct, will provide chemo-rated nitrile gloves to Vizient, a healthcare consulting company.

SafeSource Direct was developed in 2021 through a joint partnership between New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and Trax Development. In addition to the Vizient agreement, SafeSource Direct is working on sourcing raw materials from a nearby facility to achieve complete vertical integration, according to a Nov. 29 news release.

The agreement comes nearly two weeks after the FDA cleared SafeSource Direct's gloves, which the company has said it can manufacture 108,000 of per hour.

"Through this new agreement, we're helping insulate Vizient members from future price increases, stockouts and international supply chain disruptions," Justin Hollingsworth, CEO of SafeSource Direct, said in the release. "Our healthcare partners have had to resort to stockpiling, which is costly and inefficient. We're ensuring they can always count on a readily available, high-quality supply of PPE."