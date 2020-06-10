VA not ready for second COVID-19 wave, officials say

An official from the Department of Veterans Affairs said the department is short of personal protective equipment, swabs and other vital supplies to deal with a potential second wave of COVID-19, Military.com reported.

The VA has about 30 days worth of PPE, but would need at least 60 days to six months worth to adequately deal with a second wave in the fall, Richard Stone, MD, head of the Veterans Health Administration, said during a June 9 hearing of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.

Dr. Stone said that the VA for decades has relied on a "just-in-time" supply chain, which has been severely strained by the pandemic, according to Military.com. Healthcare workers have been adequately protected despite the strain, he said.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said that at least 33 VA healthcare workers have died of COVID-19. Dr. Stone said there's no evidence the deaths were caused by a lack of protective gear and that no facilities have run out of PPE.

