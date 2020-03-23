UW Medicine gets 50K face masks from Elon Musk

Seattle-based UW Medicine received a donation of 50,000 N95 face masks from Elon Musk and Tesla to help combat shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Seattle Times reported.

The donation was initiated March 21 when a friend of UW Medicine physician Kristina Adams Waldorf, MD, called and said her brother works for Elon Musk and she knew Tesla was donating protective equipment during the pandemic.

Less than 24 hours after making the request for a donation, 50,000 surgical masks arrived directly to Dr. Adams Waldorf's home.

The masks, which are critical for healthcare workers, have been in severe shortages across the country. Dr. Adams Waldorf told The Seattle Times that since hearing about the donation from Elon Musk, her community members also have been leaving masks on her doorstep.

Dr. Adams Waldorf told The Seattle Times she expects the hospitals to use the donated materials immediately.

"For some items we have less than a week’s supply, and we expect a surge of patients to start coming," she said. "This donation from Tesla is incredible."

