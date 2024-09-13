Utah healthcare system expands warehouse by more than 30%

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has built a 40,000-square-foot expansion of its supply chain warehouse in Midvale, Utah, ABC4 reported.
The expansion increased bulk storage space by 30%, enhancing the organization's capacity for vital medical supplies. The upgrade also allows for the consolidation of supplies currently stored in rental facilities, saving over $12 million per year.
The new space will also allow for pharmacy fulfillment center growth, which processes nearly 1 million prescriptions annually.
The warehouse supports daily supply deliveries to hospitals and clinics in Utah, Colorado, Nevada and Idaho.
Intermountain sponsored the ABC4 article.