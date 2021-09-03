US commits $3B to COVID-19 vaccine supply chain

The U.S. will invest $3 billion in the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain as a part of its efforts to scale up vaccine manufacturing, according to a Sept. 2 White House news briefing.

The funding will help drugmakers establish new production lines and facilities and expand fill and finish capacity.

"This $3 billion investment in our vaccine supply chain will create thousands of good-paying American jobs, help us deliver on the president’s commitment to be the arsenal of vaccines for the world, and strengthen our long-term capabilities to respond to future threats," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said.

The companies receiving the funding have not been selected yet, but the contracting process will "start across the next several weeks," according to Mr. Zients.