Trump signs order outlawing price-gouging, hoarding of medical supplies

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to make price-gouging and hoarding of critical medical supplies a crime during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill reported.

The president has the authority under the Defense Production Act to prohibit hoarding of critical resources by classifying them as a scarce or threatened product.

The executive order, signed March 23, gives HHS Secretary Alex Azar the authority to classify which items will be considered scarce or threatened. Anyone found to be hoarding or engaging in price-gouging of the designated supplies could face criminal action, according to The Hill.

