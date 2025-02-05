Thermo Fisher cuts 300 jobs in latest layoff round

Thermo Fisher Scientific is eliminating 300 jobs at its Cambridge and Plainville locations, effective March 30. The Waltham-based life sciences firm cited shifts in customer timelines and utilization needs as reasons for the layoffs, The Boston Globe reported Feb. 3.

This marks the second round of layoffs at the company in less than three months. In November, the company cut 160 jobs across several Massachusetts sites, including the closure of its Lexington facility. Thermo Fisher has more than 4,000 employees in the state and over 120,000 globally.

Despite the layoffs, the company reported steady financial performance for 2024, with revenues of $42.88 billion, maintaining a similar figure to the previous year.

The company said that any affected employees would receive job transition support.