Surgical supply-cleaning issues halt some surgeries at Centura Health hospital

Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, Colo., has reduced the number of nonemergent and elective procedures at the hospital after staff found cleaning and sterilization issues with some surgical supplies, The Journal reported March 4.

"As part of our quality and safety review process, we identified a potential process gap in cleaning some surgical trays and instruments," Patrick Sharp, the hospital's CEO, told The Journal. "Any tray and instrument identified in the gap was removed prior to use."

Mr. Sharp didn't specify what the issue with the cleaning process was, but said all supplies identified as a potential issue are being reprocessed. The hospital — which is part of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health — isn't aware of any infections caused by non-sterile surgical equipment, The Journal reported.

All nonemergent and elective procedures were paused Feb. 19, and it's unclear when a limited amount of surgeries were able to resume, according to The Journal. Emergency and time-sensitive surgeries have continued during this time.

