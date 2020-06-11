Supply chain task force says US will have enough N95 masks to last through October

The White House Supply Chain Task Force said June 10 that the U.S. will have enough N95 masks to meet pandemic demand in July through October.

The projections were part of a report released to the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee for a hearing on federal efforts to procure and distribute medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Hospital Association.

The task force also predicted the U.S. will have enough gowns, surgical masks, nitrile gloves and face shields through July, but didn't have predictions for those items after July.

Read the task force's full report here.

More articles on supply chain:

Average salary for 8 supply chain jobs

Senators want details of US deal with 6 companies to distribute pandemic supplies

Amazon labs to test warehouse workers for COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.