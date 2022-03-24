Supply chain map outlines possible drug shortages

U.S. Pharmacopeia, an independent scientific organization, released a medicine supply map aiming to build visibility and identify which pharmaceutical ingredients are vulnerable to shortages, the organization said March 16.

The map uses 40 external datasets and 250 million data points to "quantify risk and resilience" in the upstream pharmaceutical supply chain, the March 16 news release said.

"USP's Medicine Supply Map is an innovative early warning system to help identify ingredient and finished product at risk of shortage so providers, manufacturers and governments can take actions to help prevent the shortage from occurring," said Ronald Piervincenzi, PhD, CEO of U.S. Pharmacopeia. "Without visibility into the medicine supply chain, preparing for the next crisis is not possible."