Storm could threaten IV supplies on Gulf Coast: 3 things to know

Tropical Storm Rafael, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico, could disrupt the supply chain for IV solutions, according to a Nov. 5 news release from nonprofit Healthcare Ready.
Here are three things to know:
- The storm's projected path — which could affect several Gulf Coast states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas — may bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding that could threaten already fragile supply chains.
- Texas, a key hub for IV solution manufacturing, accounts for 4.4% of U.S. production, with ICU Medical's facility in Austin, which is typically a low risk area, playing a key role. If Rafael's path shifts toward the Texas coast, heavy rain and flooding could impact production and exacerbate the IV shortage, according to the release.
- The storm's potential to further disrupt the supply chain is especially concerning as the Gulf Coast and Southeast are still recovering from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.