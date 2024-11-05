Storm could threaten IV supplies on Gulf Coast: 3 things to know

Tropical Storm Rafael, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico, could disrupt the supply chain for IV solutions, according to a Nov. 5 news release from nonprofit Healthcare Ready. 

Here are three things to know: 

  1. The storm's projected path — which could affect several Gulf Coast states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Texas — may bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding that could threaten already fragile supply chains. 

  2. Texas, a key hub for IV solution manufacturing, accounts for 4.4% of U.S. production, with ICU Medical's facility in Austin, which is typically a low risk area, playing a key role. If Rafael's path shifts toward the Texas coast, heavy rain and flooding could impact production and exacerbate the IV shortage, according to the release. 

  3. The storm's potential to further disrupt the supply chain is especially concerning as the Gulf Coast and Southeast are still recovering from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. 

