Senators introduce bill to allocate $10B to buy PPE

Senate Democrats introduced a bill Nov. 18 to boost the U.S. supply of personal protective gear by allocating $10 billion for the government to buy masks, gloves and face shields, The Hill reported.

The bill would also create a $1 billion grant program for small businesses to allow them to manufacture PPE on a larger scale.

"We must do everything in our power to avoid a repeat of the widespread shortages. We must act to ensure that these heroes have the resources they need to do their jobs, serve our country and help save us from this pandemic," said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer D-N.Y., The Hill reported.

But the bill is unlikely to pass in the current political environment, according to The Hill.

U.S. businesses have reported interest in making PPE, but say they need more financial support from the government to be able to hire workers and buy the proper manufacturing equipment, according to The Hill.

President-elect Joe Biden has said he plans to use the Defense Production Act to boost the supply of PPE so that national supply exceeds demand, The Hill reported.

Read the full article here.

More articles on supply chain:

FDA issues emergency approval for first at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test

How 3M shifted business gears in response to pandemic

34 health systems, Premier partner with DeRoyal to boost isolation gown production

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.