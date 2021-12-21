Procter & Gamble recalls 30 aerosol spray products over cancer-causing chemical 

Procter & Gamble on Dec. 17 recalled more than 30 aerosol spray hair care products, including many dry shampoos and dry conditioners, because of the detection of benzene, a cancer-causing agent, in some products.

The recalled products include aerosol spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless produced in the U.S., in addition to previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food, according to a news release.

The company said it issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution," as it has not received reports of adverse events.

A full list of recalled products is on the company's website, including affected production code numbers. The company said no other products from any of the named brands are in the scope of the recall.

The FDA has been alerted to the recall, the agency said Dec. 17.