Pentagon asked to assist COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked the Pentagon to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesperson from the U.S. Defense Department told The Hill.

"The Department of Defense has received a request from FEMA for assistance in administering COVID-19 vaccine at various locations across the country. The department is evaluating the request, and what kinds of support it can provide," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told The Hill Jan. 28.

One way the Pentagon may be able to help is by sending up to 10,000 active duty and National Guard troops to mass vaccination sites, according to The Hill.

President Joe Biden has stated his goal is to make sure 100 million people receive a COVID-19 vaccine in his first 100 days of taking office.

