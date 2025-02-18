NYC Health + Hospitals program offers discounted medical equipment

Ambulatory care providers at New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals can now prescribe discounted durable medical equipment, according to a Feb. 18 news release shared with Becker's.

NYC Care, a healthcare access program at the 11-hospital system, unveiled the benefit through its partnership with AdaptHealth, a network of full-service medical equipment companies.

NYC Care serves New York City residents who cannot afford health insurance and do not qualify for any health insurance plan in the state, according to its website. The program, launched in 2019, has more than 140,000 active members.

"Patients without traditional medical insurance previously had to purchase any prescribed durable medical equipment out-of-pocket," the release said.

A pilot program resulted in 746 durable medical equipment orders for 136 patients. The most common orders were for continuous positive airway pressure machines and related items, diabetes supplies, mobility devices and urinary supplies.

"The launch of the durable medical equipment benefit for eligible NYC Care members is an important milestone for the program as we continue to eliminate barriers to healthcare for New Yorkers," said Jonathan Jiménez, MD, executive director of NYC Care.